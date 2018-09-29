MUMBAI— Content visionary Ekta Kapoor has been honored at the Outlook Speakout Awards for her outstanding achievements in the television and film industries. The award was presented by chief guest Smriti Irani to women achievers, recognizing her spectacular work in various mediums. Kapoor is currently riding high on her recent projects where she is juggling between multiple projects across mediums.
Kapoor has set a benchmark when it comes to daily soaps. The filmmaker has also ventured into films and the digital industry. She has also been breaking stereotypes with incredible content and stories that grip the audience, and clearly knows the pulse of viewers across the platforms.
Kapoor has been in the industry since she was 19 years old and Jeetendra, her father, proudly states that she humbly started working in his underground multi-car garage on an old desk with chairs and a simple table-fan. A few years later, Kapoor had gifted her father on his birthday a Mercedes!
