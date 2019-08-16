MUMBAI—Elated Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan met Padma Shri Deepa Malik after his team's victory against Puneri Paltan in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.
Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and won a Silver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the shot put. She has also won gold in F-53/54 Javelin at the para-athletic Grand Prix held in Dubai in 2018.
She currently is the world number one in the F-53 category.
