MUMBAI—Mumbai-based music producer Aneesh has released his debut single “Summer Nights.” Taking inspiration from the likes of Avicii, Jonas Blue and KSHMR, the artist is all set to launch into the EDM music space with this explosive song.
What started as a weekend hobby has turned into a full-time vocation. Aneesh, who began his career as a private banker/wealth manager, following his interest in the field of investment, eventually found his fervor and began producing music in 2018.
His debut release “Summer Nights” draws inspiration from a sense of nostalgia about one’s past and all the happy memories and fun evenings. It’s a song about simple moments, like chatting with friends.
Talking about the song, Aneesh said, ““Summer Nights” is a very special track for me. This melody was created while I was working on another track. One day I was just fidgeting around with few tunes, which is when the idea of this track came to life. It was simple yet catchy. I just knew I could build around it. I love making melodies, that’s how I usually start building my tracks. This track is simply energizing with crispy-clean sound design and amazing lyrics by Brandon Chase.”
Aneesh has collaborated with popular Texas-based singer-songwriter Brandon Chase, who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2013, for the track. “Associating with Brandon on this single was a wonderful experience. I was in search of a voice that would resonate with the fun and groovy vibe of this track and Brandon’s was a perfect fit. I briefed him on the song’s theme, and within a day or two, my melody had shaped into a beautiful track with his lyrics. I feel that’s the charm of music, it has no boundaries but a language of its own. After a few iterations we could see the song coming to life.”
In addition to this, the debutant producer has another electronic pop song up for release: he has also composed a future bass track inspired by Martin Garrix and Marshmello.
