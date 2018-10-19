MUMBAI— Kajol’s recent film may have received a drubbing, but she was still in full form on #NoFilterNeha - Season 3, coincidentally the web show hosted by her new movie “Helicopter Eela”’s co-star Neha Dhupia.
Here is Kajol talking about 11 unrelated but fun topics on the show:
On being an unsafe driver
I’m a very safe driver. I am safe and controlled, always. And I always wear a seatbelt. All my friends have had mini heart-attacks only because of the fact that, excuse me, if there’s an open road, we do not have to travel at the pace of 30! That speed is meant for traffic, and for more than a 100 cars on the road. And all my friends haven’t sat behind the wheel of their own cars, so none of them know how to drive.
On Karan Johar having a mini heart-attack sitting in a Kajol-driven car
Karan’s a complete idiot and, by the way, I just want to tell you that he has sat with me at other times in the car. There is nothing like he hasn’t sat with me in the car after that. We’ve had a lot of car-y adventures.
On how Kajol didn’t recognize Ajay Devgan’s voice
We’d just signed a film together, and he was calling me for his sister’s wedding. His sister was going to get married, and he was calling the whole industry. So he called me up, and it was the time of landlines. He’d called in the morning, and I was half-asleep. I picked up the phone, and he was like Hi, is this Kajol? And I said NO, this is Sridevi, wrong number and I've put the phone down and he’s calls again, says Hello, and I said I told you na this is Sridevi’s number and I put the phone down. Bechara then called my mother and told her who he was and he wanted to invite me for his sister’s wedding but I putting the phone down.
On not recognizing Mani Ratnam
I thought it was Shah Rukh Khan playing a prank on me and I was like just shut up okay, I know you’re not Mani Ratnam!
On being a ‘Sale’ junkie
I love the fact that everything is on sale online. I am a bargain hunter. I absolutely love the word ‘Sale.’ I absolutely love that percentage sign even if it is 5 and even if it is 10, I am mad about it, and I am a very good online shopper.
On how she never shopped for herself till she was 28
I never actually shopped till I was 28/29 years old. I would never buy my own clothes. I always had clothes given to me or my mother, or I had people sending them to me. It was only after I got married, like two or three years down the line that I sat down and decided that I actually would like to buy this for myself or I would like to buy that for myself. I never shopped for myself – not shoes, not jewelry, nothing.
On how she does her own makeup and admits to being the fastest
I have been doing my own makeup for the last 20 years. So I really know how to get my base right. Let me put it that way; I feel I do it the fastest also, I don’t have the patience for somebody to go patting on my face for 45 minutes and then say ‘Oh now you’re done.’ I still do get it done because it is more convenient than sitting in front of the mirror at 7 in the morning. But yes, on most days, I am very, very quick and I do my makeup really, really fast!
On how nobody wanted Kajol and Ajay to get married
Nobody wanted Ajay and me to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy because my dad, when I told him I wanted to get married, didn’t speak to me for a week. He was like ‘Why do you want to get married, you’re so young, and your career is doing so well,’ and I was like, ‘But I want to get married!’ Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple, and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.
On how she got whacked a lot as a child
My mom was very strict. I may not have got slapped on my face, but I got whacked totally! My butt was like fully whacked and nice and red!
On how her kids don’t like her movies
Both my children don’t like my movies. They don’t watch my movies. According to them, I cry too much in my films (Kajol said this to India-West too in her recent interview), and I don’t do happy films. Therefore I should do more films like “Golmaal!”
On how Nysa is very critical of her
According to Nysa, there are very few things in which I look good. Her taste is very classic, so anything that is a little quirky or the things that I like is a little quirky or a little loud. She’s like why can’t you enjoy a film quietly, why do you have to cry, scream, clap, laugh?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.