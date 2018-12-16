MUMBAI—Arshad Warsi is poised to tickle your funny bones again with “Fraud Saiyaan.” Its first song, “Chamma Chamma” was released Dec. 14. The song is a recreated version of the iconic 1998 track from “China Gate” that featured Urmila Matondkar, which was written by Sameer and composed by Anu Malik.
The new song is re-created by Tanishk Bagchi and features Elli AvrRam (this seems to be the ultimate in numerology!), Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. Romi, Arun and Neha Kakkar have given playback for the song that also features rap by Ikka. The song has been directed and choreographed by Adil Sheikh
Present at the event were Warsi, AvrRam, Sunil Agarwal, group CEO of Prakash Jha Productions, producers Disha Jha and Kanishk Gangwal, Kumar Taurani, Girish Taurani, choreographer Sheikh and others.
Prakash Jha Productions present a Drama King Entertainment production, "Fraud Saiyaan." Produced by Disha Prakash Jha & Kanishk Gangwal, the film is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren. It will hit the silver screen on Jan. 18 2019.
Watch the song here.
