MUMBAI — Evelyn Sharma has mentioned to the media that she met the love of her life, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, twice through a “common friend.”
Well, it turns out that the common friend is none other than fellow actor Elli AvvRam!
In fact, the couple lived just a street apart in Mumbai’s suburb of Bandra for several years, and in late 2018, when Bhindi completed his work assignments, and was going to set base in Australia, AvrRam insisted that he go on a blind date with her best friend Sharma before he left the country.
And now Bhindi says openly that “Everyone needs a friend like Elli.” “I never believed in love at first sight until I met Tushaan. We knew that night that we would want to spend our life together,” said Sharma, who made the decision of staying with Bhindi in Australia in March last year.
The decision, she said, was worth it though it meant leaving Germany, her home country, as well as India.
As Sharma put it, “It has been a big adjustment to move to a whole new country without being able to see your family and friends, but it is all worth it for a life with my soul-mate.”
AvrRam said, “Since I know both Evelyn and Tushaan, I just had this strong feeling that they would be perfect for each other, a complete power couple! Today, I’m so happy seeing these two beautiful souls being happily married. There is no better feeling than this. I wish them forever greatness in their journey together.”
