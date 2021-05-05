MUMBAI — The film “Koi Jaane Na” produced by T-Series Films and Amin Hajee Films, has a special song, “Har Funn Maula” enacted by Elli AvvRam with Aamir Khan for this film written and directed by Amin Hajee, who played a key role in Aamir’s first production “Lagaan” in 2001, and was one of the many actors introduced in the film.
AvvRam raved about his illustrious co-star in the song to various sources. To bollywoodhungama, she stated that the first feeling she felt when told about her co-star was joy, and a sense of disbelief that he was to be her partner. Meeting him, she felt that for a perfectionist he was so grounded, and talked at the same level with her and even a humble worker or junior artiste on set.
She hoped that she could always stay true to the things she had picked up from him, and that he was open to any opinion expressed by any person. “It was never about ‘Here, why is she expressing an opinion?’ she said.
The best compliments she received for the song were also from him, she said. Khan, we later came to know, lavishly congratulated and praised her for her dancing skills. He said, “She hides all the flaws in my dancing.” He even took an extra take at the Swedish-Greek actor’s request, stating that he felt that the take was perfect but if she wanted it, he was ready for many more.
The film stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur and the song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and rendered by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, is choreographed by Bosco-Gonsalves of Bosco-Ceaser.
