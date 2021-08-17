MUMBAI — Producer Anand Pandit has vowed to be one of the saviors of cinema buffs by releasing his thriller “Chehre” on the big screens.
After the release date announcement and sharing a few glimpses of powerful dialogues promos from the movie, the makers are back again to tease the audience with a song teaser. The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer “Chehre” is successfully building the curiosity among viewers by dropping bits and pieces from the film every now and then.
The new song teaser has Emraan Hashmi nudging the audience with the song “Rang Dariya,” which is scheduled to release Aug. 18. The actor is seen in a quirky mood, crooning a few lines from the song. Vishal-Shekhar and Gourav Dasgupta compose the music.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, “Chehre” is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film is set to release in theatres Aug. 27, is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.