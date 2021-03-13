MUMBAI—“He is extremely punctual on set and that is a practice that I have always followed as well,” Emraan Hashmi said, on working with Amitabh Bachchan in “Chehre.”
The teaser of Rumy Jafry’s latest directorial has received appreciation from fans. The mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit and starring Bachchan and Hashmi in the lead, narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the verbal conflict between the two actors, who will be seen together for the very first time.
Hashmi shares, “I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artiste in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career.”He adds, “It is so amazing to see the discipline that Amitabh Bachchan sir has even after being in the industry for over five decades. Our industry is not very discipline-oriented, which can get a little difficult at times, but he has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path. He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on the given time. And that is a practice that I have always followed as well.”
“It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft, which is why not only me, but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him.”
Starring Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor, the film releases April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.