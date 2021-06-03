MUMBAI — Emraan Hashmi, who recently starred in the actioner, “Mumbai Saga,” and has signed a key role as an antagonist in Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, feels that action adventures are the solution to lure audiences back into the theatres as and when they start functioning again in India.
“If I go purely by logic,” Hashmi told the tabloid Bombay Times, “small and medium-sized films with high content and big ideas might be consumed at home on digital platforms.” He feels that if the experience of a big film with sound effects to match that can only be satisfied by watching it on a big screen is what will attract audiences back to the theatres. “Why else would a consumer spend money to buy a ticket for a film that can be watched at home?” he asked with some justification.
Hashmi said that he might be wrong, and the truth will be known only after audiences go out of their homes without any fear and added that big budget actioners and sci-fi films will be the magnets in the times to come.
Hashmi’s own biggest hit is “Murder” (2004) in a different era — a modestly-budgeted erotic thriller, and among action movies, he has acted in “Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai” (2010) among the big actioners, which was an average success.
In these days, when movies are being specially made for OTT apart from those meant for theatrical exhibition but releasing there, what Hashmi said is quite logical but he disregarded one factor—the mass reaction. After all, films like “Stree,” “AndhaDhun” or “Badhaai Ho” were met with enthusiasm in the movie-halls by both the masses and the so-called classes, the first in a direct clash with the Deol biggie and action comedy, “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.”
And the first question that strikes us is whether these films would have done as well had they come in 2020 or 2021 and released on OTT.
