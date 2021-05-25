MUMBAI — The film breaks Maneesh Sharma’s mould, and we hope Aditya Chopra, the producer, knows what he is doing. After being involved in modest-budget films like “Band Baaja Baaraat” and “Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl” as director and “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” as producer, Sharma is now entrusted with helming “Tiger 3,” the third story in the Yash Raj Films-Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif mega-franchise after the Kabir Khan-directed “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), both blockbusters. The scale of the “Tiger” franchise is huge, and we can only hope that Sharma does justice to it.
The action biggie will feature Emraan Hashmi in the negative lead, completing his dream of getting to work with Salman Khan. He plays a Pakistani ISI agent and is smart and stylish, and totally unlike the grey or villainous roles he has been playing since “Murder” (2004).
“Tiger 3” also marks Hashmi’s first film with the Yash Raj Films banner and with Katrina Kaif as well. Pritam scores music.
