MUMBAI — Eros Now announced a heart-touching short film titled “SoulSathi,” which will stream on Eros Now from Sept. 14. Helmed by Preeti Rathi Gupta and directed by Abir Sengupta, the short film, ensembles a stellar star-cast with Adah Sharma, Sehban Azim and Vandana Pathak. The narrative will not only give you a sneak-peek into the eternal love story of Preeti but will depict a tale of her quest to find a perfect soul-mate.
It is often said that a soul-mate is that person whose love is powerful enough to motivate you to meet your own soul, a person who sees an imperfect person perfectly. While in today’s times, women face a lot of challenges in their daily life and go through a tiresome journey to meet their ideal life partners, “‘SoulSathi” narrates the story of Preeti, who has been meeting multiple suitors for an arranged marriage at the nearby coffee shop. While Preeti strongly believes in finding an ideal match, she is on a mission to find a man who not only loves her physical appearance but her soul as well.
Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Now, said, “I believe having a passionate, creative team is what brings together an excellent narrative. Eros Now has always churned out the best of content for its audience and is often seen delving into righteous content across series and films. This short film is a beautiful way of presenting a different perspective of perceiving a relationship.”
Adah Sharma says, “I truly believe that someone is made for you somewhere, and its destiny that makes two soul-mates meet. I think every girl will relate to the film—girls looking for boys in the arranged marriage setup or those who have been on blind dates especially. The film is quirky and funny and will definitely strike your emotional chord and I am delighted to collaborate with Eros Now for this project and get a chance to play a character like this.”
Sehban Azim adds, “Throughout my life, I have always believed in the idea of love and soul-mates and I believe destiny brings together two individuals who are to spend their life together. It’s an honor to work for such an exquisite storyline and I hope that the audience loves this film.”
