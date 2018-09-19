MUMBAI— He has been a part of blockbusters like “Delhi Belly” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” Hailing from the well-known Roy Kapur family, Kunaal Kapur is often recalled as “Oh, that guy?” by the audience, so imagine how difficult it is to be ‘almost’ famous in real and reel life.
Based on the premise of this everyday struggle, Eros Now, the video OTT platform, has announced the launch of its first original show, “Side Hero” directed by Rohan Sippy. A unique binge-worthy show based on the life of and starring Kapur, all its episodes will start streaming Sept. 24 exclusively on Eros Now.
The eight-episode show is a humorous take on Kapur’s life, juggling between the willingness to get a lead role but always ending up being the “Side Hero.” The story of the show revolves around the actor trying to strike the perfect chance to make it big but failing every time. With an unsuccessful marriage and career, the only solace in his life comes from the time he spends with his ex-wife Sarika (Gauahar Khan) and son Rumi. Hilarious situations that compel him to settle for being the greatest “Side Hero” form the crux of the story.
Taking a dig at Kapur, the tagline of the web-series is “Issko Kaun Dekhega (Who will watch him),” truly capturing the essence of the show. Translated to screen by Rohan Sippy (who has produced “The President Is Coming” starring and directed by Kapur and had himself directed him in “Nautanki Saala!”), the web-series also stars Gauahar Khan, Arjun Kanungo and Gopal Dutt.
Commenting on the launch, Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, said, “There could not have been a more fitting subject to mark the commencement of our original slate. Comedy is one of the most watched genres across formats in India and with the launch of ‘Side Hero,’ we are excited to present humor in a fresh form. The story and narrative of the show is something that is first-of-its-kind and makes for a differentiated offering. It has been a fulfilling experience collaborating with Rohan, Kunaal, Gauhar and the team.”
Director Sippy added, “It’s always been great working with Kunaal, so I thought he would be an ideal collaborator – and subject – for this show. In each episode, Kunaal earnestly tries to navigate his career through nepotism, awkward paid appearances, misogyny and many other showbiz ‘institutions’ – and fails! Kunaal’s self-deprecating persona allows us to make fun of him, and ourselves, and capture the madness behind the scenes of an actor’s life. The filmy nature of the show fits in seamlessly with what Eros Now stands for, which made them perfect partners.”
Commenting on the web-series, Kapur said, “I’m thrilled to be part of this one and couldn’t have asked for a more apt show that resembles my own filmy journey. ‘Side Hero’ is a witty web-series and a fresh take on comedy that takes a dig at Hindi cinema, and an actor’s wild journey through it – something not attempted before. Hope the audience has as much fun as we had making it.”
The show will be available for streaming starting Sept. 24 on Eros Now.
