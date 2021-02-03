MUMBAI — Eros Now announced a comedy-drama “Khatre Da Ghuggu” Feb. 3 starring Jordan Sandhu, Diljott Dill and B.N. Sharma in the lead roles.
Helmed by Aman Cheema and Shivtar Shiv, “Khatre Da Ghuggu” is a fun tale on superstition. It narrates a story about a government employee Kanwar Mahinder Singh (B.N. Sharma) who falls in the trap of an astrologer who predicts his early death. Terrified with this news he does everything he can to avoid it which leads to humorous situations.
The film is definitely a cliffhanger, with Fateh’s (Jordon Sandhu) brilliant acting skills and Meet's ( Diljott Dill) positive and bubbly attitude.
Commenting on the latest addition, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group mentions, "OTT Platforms in today’s times have expanded globally and reach every corner of the world. We at Eros Now, always aim to provide content basis audience taste, preference and language. “Khatre Da Ghuggu” is an entertaining comedy drama which will surely bring a smile to everyone's faces.”
The show premieres Feb. 5 on Eros Now.
