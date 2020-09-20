MUMBAI — Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation has announced an original crime thriller film “Halahal,” which will stream on Eros Now Sept. 21.
A fictionalized crime story inspired by true events, “Halahal” features Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti in the lead roles. The heart-touching narrative is about a father's journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.
Directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri, Shalini Chaudhary and Priyankka Bassi, it sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames of a charred body on the highway, a corrupt and greedy police officer and the murders of students. When the father senses something fishy in the post-mortem report, he immediately dives in to find out whether his daughter’s death is a suicide or was a murder.
Khedekar said, “Over the top platforms are now the new way to reach a vast audience across the globe and I am grateful to Eros for the opportunity to play such a spectacular role. I really hope the viewers appreciate the efforts that I have put in to portray my character.”
Sobti added, “It is a very well-written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project. Every day I lived this character, and it was an absolute ball for me. It might be difficult for a lot of people to understand but every day that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home!”
