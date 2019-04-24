Eros Now, the digital over-the-top South Asian entertainment platform, in association with Benchmark Pictures, has released a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man,” which showcases the eventful life of the political leader.
Benchmark Pictures is led by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh.
The 10-part original series on Eros Now, directed by Shukla, captures different phases of Modi’s life. The story begins with a 12-year-old Narendra and traverses from his teenage and youth years to his becoming the prime minister.
Modi’s siblings, friends, neighbors and school teachers reminisce his fascinating journey of self-discovery, enhancing the authenticity of the original series.
Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur depict different stages of Modi’s life. The original series is written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and each episode ranges between 35 to 40 minutes.
According to a press release by Eros Now, Modi was born to a family of grocers (who owned a tea stall) in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, Bombay state (present-day Gujarat) and is the third of six children of Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi. “He was a diligent and resourceful student who discovered himself better at a young age by travelling across the country. His extremely humble background helped him connect with the masses and the biopic is the ultimate gateway to witness the life of a self-made man,” it said.
Shot in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kashmir, the biopic captures the several highs and lows of the leader.
“Eros has always believed in connecting with the masses and telling them the stories that matter. ‘Modi’ is one of our really exciting projects,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer of Eros Group. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undoubtedly a leader par excellence and someone who has inspired many and changed the way world looks at India. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of his struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal. We are certain that the audience will love to watch the different facets of their enigmatic leader.”
Shukla added: “Prime Minister Modi’s personality enthralls young and old alike. His sense of humor, spirituality and love for technology makes him a unique leader. It was lovely to take on a project which came with a responsibility to narrate the life of the leader of new India and I am sure each episode of the 10-part original series will be a revelation for the audiences. His growing-up years, brave decisions and roles at different phases of life makes for an incredible story.”
