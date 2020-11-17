MUMBAI—Eros Now has started streaming the much-awaited season 2 of its series “Modi: CM to PM.” The series is a tribute by the makers to Narendra Modi and portrays the journey of a phenomenal leader, who is an inspiration to billions of people worldwide.
“Modi: CM to PM” is written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and is directed by Umesh Shukla. The series showcases the journey of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, rises and challenges, how he has worked towards uplifting the nation and is now known as a global statesman.
In the series, we can see that a simple man from a humble family background is now the Prime Minister of India. Similarly, each one of us can do our bit to help each other in society. The makers of “Modi: CM to PM” thus urge viewers to take a pledge for the betterment of the society. And so, after the release, Eros Now has come up with a unique activity called “What is your vision of India?”
This pledge can be taken by the people online via links on Eros Now’s social media platforms.
The pledge is a part of Eros Now’s disruptive and innovative campaign to reach out to people. They have to answer questions on Modi and his journey and then finally take the pledge. It is a national campaign to educate the citizens on their responsibilities towards building a better India.
The three-episode series has already received appreciation. The first season had 7 episodes.
