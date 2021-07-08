MUMBAI — Just a day after her dad Dharmendra was announced as part of a prestigious film comes the news that Esha Deol Takhtani has joined Ajay Devgn in her digital debut with the highly-anticipated crime-drama series, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness,” coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Mounted on a massive scale with stellar storytelling, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness,” produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, will releases this year.
Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus of a decade (In the 2011 film, “Tell Me O Kkhuda,” but for her short film appearance in “Cakewalk” in 2019), Deol is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space. The actress will be reuniting with co-star Ajay Devgn in this dark, gritty crime-drama series 16 years after they worked on “Insan,” “Kaal” and “Main Aisa Hi Hoon”— they also did “Yuva” and “LOC Kargil” together. They also did a song “Kashmakash” in “Sunday” (2008) in which Devgn was seen in a frame.
Said Deol, “I am really happy to collaborate with Applause and BBC Studios for ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness.’ As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time, who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films.”
Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “With Esha Deol Takhtani joining the cast of ‘Rudra—The Edge of Darkness,’ we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story.”
The Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series re-imagines the iconic globally- successful British series, “Luther,” for Indian audiences.
