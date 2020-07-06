MUMBAI — On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, her PR agency Karmic Media sent a press release to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding a role in a serial is untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial based on Maa Vaishno Devi.
Deol is a devotee of Maa Vaishno Devi, and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best. Currently, she is busy reading scripts for movies, web series and digital films and is also excited with her new role as an author with her book “Amma Mia” published by Penguin Books. She will soon announce her next project, when the time is right.
Dharmendra’s and Hema Malini’s daughter has been last seen on the big screen in the 2011 “Tell Me O Kkhuda,” produced and directed by her mother and starring both her parents in an ensemble cast, and in the short film “Cakewalk” two years ago. In between, in 2015, she did a Kannada film that was also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil, “Care Of Footpath 2.”
