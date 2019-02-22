Produced by: Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar & Aritra Das
Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee & Abhra Chakraborty
Written by: Ram lakaml Mukherjee, Chandroday Pal & Abhra Chakraborty
Starring: Esha Deol Takhtani, Tarun Malhotra, Anindita Bose & Siddhartha Chatterjee
Shilpa Sen is a chef at a Kolkata 5-star. On the day in question, she is late reporting for work due to trivial reasons, including a bank call for immediate repayment of her credit card loan of Rs. 2 lakh and a misbehaving automobile. She comes to know that she has to bake a cake for a special guest who is coming to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary. There is a kind of in-house competition, and the winner will get the same sum Shilpa needs. But there is a twist, and it has to do with divorce and the special cake she bakes.
The title “Life Is Not A Cakewalk” underscores the ironies of life and the overall treatment of the film is concise, to-the-point and yet contemporary. Esha Deol Takhtiani, making her first screen appearance in eight years, acts with assurance and looks better than she ever did. Tarun Malhotra as the visiting VIP, Anindita Bose as his wife and Siddhartha Chatterjee as Shilpa’s boss, are competent.
Pravatendu Mandal’s camerawork is bright, and the script and direction ensure a neat and riveting fare. However, they could have perhaps done without the end statistics of divorce in India, especially the many pointless ones that happen of late. These facts and figures give the short film the feel of either a documentary or of a ‘pseudo’ film that boldly takes on an issue and then does not know what to do with it in the end and lamely wraps up the end with statistics. And the end here is not lame.
Rating: ***
