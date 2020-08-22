MUMBAI — Esha Deol Takhtani, after making her debut as an author with “Amma Mia,” has now made her singing debut with Ganesh Shloks with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol Vohra. They have come together for the first time to sing devotional songs.
Earlier, the trio appeared on stage for their popular ballet “Parampara,” but this is the first time that they will be singing. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi they have recorded two tracks - “Pranamya Sirasha Devam” and “Vakratunda Mahakaya.” The album name is “Raja Ganapati,” under the guidance of music director Dipesh Verma.
“At the beginning of all our dance shows, we always perform “Vakratunda Mahakaya” to pay tribute to Ganpati and then start our performance,” says Takhtani. “But this is the first time when, along with my mother and sister, I rendered my voice. First, I was very apprehensive about my voice, but once its recorded and I heard it, I am now really happy. It was difficult to record the songs from home as we couldn’t go to the studios, but the music director and his team made it possible.”
Hema Malini has sung in “Haath Ki Safai,” “Dream Girl” and “Kinara,” and private songs with Kishore Kumar and Anup Jalota. Dharmendra has written a song for “Yamla Pagla Deewana.” Takhtani’s brothers Sunny Deol has recorded a few lines for “Arjun,” Bobby Deol for “Ajnabee” and Abhay Deol sang in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”
