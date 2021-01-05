MUMBAI — Actress Esha Gupta looks stunning in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, Esha lies on a sofa in a bralette paired with matching lowers. She completes her look with smokey eyes and open hair.
For the caption, Esha cryptically dropped a cat emoji.
Esha often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.
The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2" last year.
