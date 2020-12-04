MUMBAI—For all those grooving with Varun Dhawan to the tune of “Teri Bhabhi” from “Coolie No. 1,” here is some trivia.
Dhawan had injured his knees during the shoot, but even the pain and the discomfort did not stop him from acing the signature step that is being loved after the song dropped. This step required Dhawan to slide down on his knees on a rough patchy floor again and again . He was in great pain, but despite choreographer Master Ganesh’s warnings, he persisted and completed the song.
It did not come easy but then magic never does. And rockstars are not born every day.
But…we were reminded of the times when the legendary Shammi Kapoor would do such steps in his songs, not just on sets but on locations as well. It finally resulted in his knees being damaged, and the resultant steroid injections led to his becoming overweight and ending his career as a hero.
So Dhawan, my boy, take things easy. Rockstars need to remain—healthy— rockstars.
