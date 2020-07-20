MUMBAI — “Phone Bhoot” (no, the second word is not a typo) stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Excel Entertainment and producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing this horror comedy.
Excel took to their social media to post, “Darna allowed hai (Getting scared is allowed), as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021.
Kaif took to her Instagram and wrote, “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” while Chaturvedi added, “Triple Trouble In Bhoot World!” Khatter stated, “Waise bhooton pe lockdown laagu nahi hota lekin yeh tasveer March se hi locked thi. Aakhir aa hi gaye bhutani ke (Lockdowns do not apply to ghosts but this film was locked since March. Finally, the ghosts have come). Now back to exorcising.”
The photo that Excel shared of the three lead players was shot before lockdown notes a press release. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath are writing the film, whose other cast and credits are being finalized. Singh has directed the comedies “What the Fish” and “Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene” besides the serious series “Mirzapur” and “Inside Edge,” the latter two also Excel productions.
While Khatter is new to the banner, Chaturvedi has done 2019’s hit “Gully Boy” with them, while Kaif has worked in their “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and the flop “Baar Baar Dekho” that Sidewani and Akhtar had co-produced.
