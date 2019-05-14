MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone is not only known for commercially successful films, but the actress is also creating waves for being a businesswoman with sound investments.
Padukone added another feather to her cap by becoming an investor in the Greek yoghurt company, Epigamia. The actress, known to endorse various brands, is definitely settings trends, ranking high with this announcement, and fans are even more excited that the star is trending on social media!
Padukone has been brought on board as the face as well as an investor. The leading lady is also known as the only woman to enter the Top 5 in the Forbes list of richest Indians last year.
