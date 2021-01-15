MUMBAI—Sony YAY! hosted an interactive and engaging Do-It-Yourself (DIY) kite-making workshop that saw kids enhance their creative skills and give wings to their imagination Jan. 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
The dawn of every New Year sees the entire nation bond over the first festival of the year, Makar Sankranti, and its vibrancy and jubilance. On this festival, while flying a kite is fun, making one is a sheer unbridled joy in itself. This Sankranti, popular kids’ entertainment channel Sony YAY! added to the excitement and took the festivities a notch higher with a fascinating workshop hosted by Edwina Lobo, owner of The Springboard and Co-founder and Team Psychologist of The Oranje Academy.
The channel teamed up with school kids from EuroSchool and Satya Sai Vidya Mandir School, Ahmedabad, to help them create the most vibrant and creative kites. Serving yet another immersive and engaging experience, the session saw students gather virtually and use sustainable materials such as brown paper bags, glitter glue, etc to make kites. Imagination knew no bounds as kids designed their own masterpieces filled with colors and creativity.
To double the excitement, the brand partnered with Sundaram Groups to gift all the young participants attractive special hampers of goodies. Bringing the session to a captivating end, the adorable pair of Honey-Bunny gave their fans with tips to keep the festivities safe for all and advised their young fans on the Do’s and Don’ts of celebrating Makar Sankranti in a safe and responsible manner.
