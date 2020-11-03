LOS ANGELES —The clichéd “Chip off the old block” applies well to Raahul Jatin. Singer and composer, just like dad Jatin of the one-time Jatin-Lalit duo, Raahul is out with his third single since the year began, “Yaadein Aane Lagi,” a hauntingly melodious number of the kind that is conspicuously missing in these days when singers and musicians follow an overdose of Punjabi, (fake) Sufi and Hip-Hop styles to make, in that order, moolah and a name.
As of today, Raahul is based in Los Angeles with his parents, as his sister studies there, but he will soon be back in Mumbai to do more music and, later, shows, which he considers very important for a musician today.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What was the thought behind your third and latest single “Yaadein Aane Lagi Hai?”
A: It just came to me, and I sounded it off to my parents. I thought that the youth will like its cool vibe. My parents liked it a lot and Papa offered to write the lyrics. We made a scratch first. We moved to America during this pandemic as my sister studies here. Our producer, Dr. Devinder Sandhu, loved it and decided to shoot a video with it in the US.
Madison Trunnel, who is a model and actress here, was my co-star in the video, and she is way too sweet! She does not know a word of Hindi but she kept telling me, “I get the feel! I get the feel!” This was the best and most stress-free shoot and it did not feel like work at all! We took all safety precautions and shot in San Francisco, Jamestown, Copperopolis, Bay Area and Sonora all flat in one day with a crew of just four people. And then we did the final music production.
Q: You shot the song before it was technically ready?
A: Yes, in that sense, it was unique. We shot the video with the scratch!
Q: Any reason why you did not write, or do not write, lyrics when you can sing, compose and arrange / produce your songs?
A: Maybe I can, but if you want an honest answer, dad can do a better job, whereas I will need help in such things. And my dad would write most of his scratches even in his film songs.
Q: Jatin-Lalit worked with the biggest names in lyricists. Who do you think they did their best work with then?
A: I cannot really answer that as I have not studied their songs in-depth from the LYRICS point of view, but I have heard dad say that Anand Bakshi-saab was remarkable.
Q: A rather uncomfortable question: Jatin-Lalit actually ruled the 1990s with Anu Malik, despite the hype around two other big names. Do you wish they come back together?
A: I agree with what you say about the 1990s. Honestly, I do not even know why they separated way back. So I cannot answer your question.
Q: So what made you decide to opt for a career in music?
A: I think my genes played a big role. At home, there was constant music and there were music-related things happening. My mother Kainaaz and sister sing extremely well, incidentally.
Q: Still, your sister chose a career in medicine.
A: True, but I think it’s a circle. You enjoy something you can do well because you should do what is the best and comes naturally to you. I did study music and was always a part of school choirs whether in India or America. My dad trained me in Indian classical music too.
Q: How do you look at the current musical scene?
A: Today, it’s more about doing your own singles. A song works when it connects emotionally with someone. That should be my goal. Through my singing and visuals, I want to give the best possible product. Otherwise, the music today is as always a mix of good and bad.
Q: In your father’s time and before, there were distinct song situations in movies, with great directors to conceive situations for creating great songs with lyricists and composers. This also led to variety, whereas today, the trend is to limit your genres and thus label songs. As a composer, how do you propose to go past this limitation?
A: My goal, as I said, is to make something good. There is no rule, as I explore music daily. I wanted to make an upbeat number and “Yaadein Aane Lagi Hai” happened. I will always try and do a variety in my work, like an emotional and then a romantic song and so on.
Q: Today, there are a lot of live shows for artistes. What is your take on that?
A: I think artistes should be good at performing and entertaining people live on stage. It must be a key part of your skill-set. I remember, for example, being blown away by watching KK on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.