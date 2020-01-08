MUMBAI — She’s in great mood and refuses to be cowed down by a bad cough. On the eve of the release of her film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” Kajol meets us at the Hotel Sun’N’Sand and keeps us entertained with her answers.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Isn’t this the first time you have spoken Marathi in a film?
A: I think it is!
Q: What made you accept this abbreviated role? Just the fact that it was your home production?
A (Chortles): I like that word—abbreviated! I will use it sometime during these promotions! The essence of any role I would do is that it should be unforgettable, a character you cannot overlook or can be removed from the story. I am ready to do a role with just three scenes if they are fantastic scenes!
Q: Was there any special prep you did for this role?
A: Just that I got married 20 years back in almost the same get-up! (Guffaws). Seriously, Om Raut, our director, had been researching this subject for over five years. We had an excellent team, Mickey Contractor for the make-up, Nachiket Barve the fashion designer, and I needed two and a half hours every morning to get ready. This, if anyone knows my patience levels, is too long a time!
Then there was Ashatai, as everyone calls her, a 75 year-old woman who would travel 90 minutes to the sets each day to drape me in a ‘navvari (nine-yards)’ Maharashtrian saree. She has been specializing in that for 50 years now from the era of black-and-white movies, and even does it for stages shows and lavani programs. She draped my sarees so well.
The navvari saree alters your entire personality. Your posture, walk and even climbing stairs, everything changes as your foot has to move to avoid the ‘pallu’—no man will understand this. A navvari is way different from a regular saree or a salwar-kameez. I would like to wear one on a red-carpet sometime!
Q: Did you give any inputs to your character?
A: Her character is quite clear. I had only limited space to build on it. She does not have any unusual mannerisms, and the complete look and walk are part of her persona, as is even her hair. Savitri is a complete character and a solid one—you can never say that she was also there in the film. All I had to think was whether the feel was right for that era alongside the sets and the look. I was never sure until I watched the film when I dubbed for it, and would keep asking Ajay if I was looking as if I should be wearing track pants on the sets!
Q: How are you at History?
A: I love History and mythology and I have devoured all stories of Amar Chitra Katha and know all the stories and the characters. But if you ask me things like dates and all, I will fail! (Laughs)
Q: So is there any historical or mythological character you would like to play?
A: Krishna, of course, but unfortunately he is a male! But he is amazing—neither black nor white nor gray! But his reasons for doing whatever he does are so clear. It would be very interesting if someone can rework such a character as a woman and offer it to me!
Q: Saif Ali Khan has worked with you in “Yeh Dillagi” and “Hameshaa”
A: But Savitri and Udaybhan, his character, never meet in this film!
Q: Do you miss those days when you worked with the Khans and others?
A: Not at all. I keep meeting all of them socially anyway!
Q: How has the industry changed in the 27 years you have been a part of it?
A: The world is changing, and you have to change with it, you can’t change half heartedly. The change is very rapid right now, more important than it ever was.
The industry is turning into a full-fledged business. Yes, the big films are still made by really mad, passionate people, but now everything is specialized.
When I started out, 10 things were done by one person and if you went to a film party, everyone knew everyone else. That’s not the case now. I remember my first director Rahul (Rawail) taught me so much—about the technique of films and acting, what it takes to be in front of the camera and so on. No director taught me as much as he has.
Q: And what about flitting from studio to studio then?
A: Except for maybe in one or two years, I never did that! I am among the laziest actors. That’s why I have done only 35 films in 27 years and Ajay has done 100 films in 28!
Q: But you have always reinvented.
A: That is something you must keep doing! You have to give everything 100 percent and do what needs to be done.
Q: How much of your work are your kids familiar with?
A: Sorry, they cannot see most of my films as I am crying in them and it disturbs both Nysa and Yug! Nysa was very angry when she watched “We Are Family” on my suggestion. She said, “Momma, how could you put me through this? I am your daughter!”
Q: You had done some fabulous work in films that did not work. What do you feel about that?
A: For me, a film is more about what I feel about it more than the audience’s take. Maybe that looks very selfish, but to me each film is about memories. They are pieces of my life, those I judge myself by as an actor, and I think I don’t have to justify them to anyone. I am always honest, so when I did an intense film like “Udhaar Ki Zindagi,” I decided that I wanted to do easy films for a while and “Hulchul” and “Gundaraj” both came along at the best time.
Q: And you met Ajay through them! Now, you are acting in Ajay Devgn’s film for Netflix, “Tribangaa.”
A: Yes, I have always said that I am okay to every platform.
Q: We would love to see you in Marathi films, and with mom Tanuja who has started doing them now.
A: I too would love that, but my mom is my mother for a reason! By that, I mean she’s even more picky than I am.
Q: Hindi or Marathi, you too would be great together in a comedy.
A: I will tell her that, and keep it in mind!
Q: How does she look at your work?
A: She is biased and if a film does not have enough of me, it’s not a good film! (Chuckles)
Q: Do you have any favorites among the new actors and actresses?
A: No favorites really, but each and every one of them work very hard to come out of a niche, and kudos and hats off to them for thinking of their longevity.
