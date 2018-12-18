MUMBAI—He has actually nothing left to prove, but just wants to enjoy his journey and find happiness in his art. After playing so many roles — like a stalker, NASA scientist, ghost, robot, an emperor in prehistoric India and others, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest enterprise, “Zero,” has him play a vertically-challenged brash man, all of 39, hailing from Meerut.
The core of his home production film, “Zero,” said the actor, is that life is for celebrations and for looking at incompleteness in any way as one’s uniqueness. Khan opened up to India-West at Mehboob Studios in a characteristically candid interview.
Excerpts from a chat:
Q: So, incompleteness is not something to cry over.
A: We spend most our life wishing we could be happier, we think things would be perfect if this would be there or that person was different or if we can do something we cannot. In today’s times, we even have so many people telling us their opinions. But in all this, life passes us by and we waste time. So, we are saying here that you don’t waste time. Zero as a number is both nothing and yet complete by itself. Here the three protagonists are all challenged. My character is vertically challenged, Anushka Sharma is a brilliant scientist who is challenged because she does not have motor control, and Katrina Kaif is a top film star who is emotionally incomplete.
Q: What else have you ensured?
A: That the characters are not a gimmick. Also, none of the characters ask for sympathy, either within the film or from the audience. They want normal things like love, friendship and happiness. And no one changes to make anyone happy, even in the end.
Q: What about the technical aspects of your character?
A: I was placed in a pit most of the time. The rest was done by the VFX team that told us not to worry, they will manage. There were only some practical aspects—like my stride during walking could not be normal as it would have looked odd. Climbing a staircase, dancing—all those had to be done a bit differently. We knew those challenges would make work slow. But since it is a cozy, emotional film, we were okay that we took 200 shooting days instead of the normal 140 or so.
We also had to do some technical innovations, including a few expensive ones like buying a Techno Dolly gadget. My director (Aanand L. Rai) had to learn about it, but there was a bit of a trial and error there.
Q: So, after a few films that did not do as well as expected, are you confident of this film?
A (Smiles wryly): You get so tired making and promoting a film, there is no feeling left. I just want our film to be liked by lot, because sometimes people like films you don’t think are great, and sometimes they dislike what we think is! “Devdas” was panned, it did well, “Swades” was loved by the critics and us and it flopped.
Q: Speaking of incompleteness, are you complete as an actor after so many years?
A: As an artiste, I am very incomplete. If not, why would I like to work every morning? I want to do something new in commercial cinema, in whichever capacity. In that sense, I am very restless, and I ever feel complete then it would be boring. I would be over and done with, because mera finish line aa gaya!
There is an old saying that it should be all about the journey. So, I look at any good achievement as just a milestone. I never plan that I will have this many hits and awards or that much money—and you can’t do that. It’s all very organic. When you have been in the profession as long as I have, specifics become less important. Today, the business part is completely dependent on the story, and day by day, I am becoming less and less of an expert on films. Today, I just love doing films for the happiness in the art, not with an end in mind.
Q: What about the technology you have used here? Would you term it as a game-changer?
A: Technology IS already a game-changer! But the VFX (visual effects) here are very prominent, the biggest in number than in any of my films. Today, kids who are seven or eight-year-old will not be forgiving about a tacky cinematic experience. I foresee that it’s a matter of time before all films will be dubbed. And I think we are the last generation that will forgive a tacky film saying “Hindi filmon mein yeh sab chalta hai (tackiness is alright for a Hindi film)!”
Let me tell you my own story: 15 years ago, the earliest multiplexes came. Today, I am so used to the foyer, the reclining seats and so on that I cannot go back to the generally rundown theatres that prevailed when I started out. So VFX is not only for a “Bahubali” but also for lighting, speed, cuts and camera movements in small films like “Zodiac” wherein you may not even notice the VFX!
Q: Talking about some of your films like “RA.One,” or “Swades,” do you think they were ahead of their times?
A (Laughs): This seems the best excuse for a flop! Tell me, what does “Ahead of its time” mean? It may be good to feel like that! Yes, maybe there are a few films whose relevance will be realized or appreciated some years down, but in most cases, it is about unfulfilled expectations.
Q: In the poster behind, we see you, as the senior-most artiste, listed last, while the youngest, Anushka Sharma, is mentioned first, followed by Katrina Kaif.
A (Smiles): Maybe they wanted it alphabetically!
Q: You are now doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic. How are you approaching the role?
A: That’s something I am thinking about as well! Unlike when I started out, I know now that there is a lot more to know about acting. And maybe I have very few years left, or not that much capability, talent or stardom remaining. But there can be so much new to be tried, so right now, I am wondering whether I should copy him, mimic him, catch his emotions, or play him differently with his permission. One thing is sure: there must be a dignity to his role.
Q: How soon will we see Suhana on-screen?
A: Suhana now wants to act in plays and do theatre in London, and later in USA. I told her to do all this for three to four years. She has spent time on productions, like with Gurinder Chadha, for the experience. When she was here, I wanted her to observe Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma who are so diverse yet successful and charming, but they put her on to me as AD to get me from home on time! (Chuckles) I think that study formalizes if you want to be an actor. In India, however, we don’t learn acting, we assume we have talent! (Grins)
