MUMBAI — Manoj Desai, who runs the G-7 mulitplex in Bandra, wants to know why stars are not offering any kind of help in these dire times to cinema owners like him.
The one-time producer of “Khuda Gawah” and the man who runs Mumbai’s only multiplex that does not fleece customers in either admission rates, F & B (food and beverage) and parking charges, is following the Prime Minister’s directive by retaining all his loyal employees (most of whom have been with him for over three or four decades!) and paying their salaries by taking a loan!
Says Desai wryly, “My theatres (there are seven now as a new screen was added almost two decades ago and two preview theatres have been converted to mini-theatres that even show regional and dubbed foreign films) are considered a benchmark by stars and filmmakers to gauge the correct reaction of the masses. But no one has come forward to help us. I hope they do.”
Even today, when the remaining ‘plexes and plex-like single-screens charge exorbitantly, G-7 offers air-conditioned comfort and audiences have to pay a meager Rs. 30 for samosas, popcorn, tea and coffee and even ice-creams. The hike in admission rates to Rs. 130 is also because of escalations in maintenance costs and taxes.
Even today, mass films like those of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty are cheered and get a rousing reception here, and the number of Silver and Golden jubilees (25 and 50 weeks runs respectively) that were celebrated here cannot be even counted. This is the movie-hall in which customers danced in the aisles to hit songs and threw coins on the screen. And it is deplorable that this Bandra landmark is facing this kind of situation.
