There is no rule that a battle, necessarily, is between good and evil. We are all gray, and can be potential murderers, given the right combination of events and outlooks.
This seems to be the basic premise of “Expiry Date,” a 10-episode Telugu thriller dubbed in Hindi, but the execution is laughable, which gets worse when you see that the series is actually based on a very ingenious plot: Vishwa (Tony Luke, seen last year in the Hindi “Badla”) accidentally kills his wife (Sneha Ullal) though he is planning her cold-blooded murder as she is unfaithful to him.
Her boyfriend is a cad (Ali Reza), who is married to a simple woman (Madhu Shalini) and while protecting her aged father from him, she hits the man and he dies. The two even bury him in the backyard and complain he has gone missing. Meanwhile, our hero Vishwa decides to continue—with some tweaks—his original plan of killing his wife, disposing of her body at his farmhouse, and putting the blame on the boyfriend.
Vishwa stumbles upon the fact that the cad is also missing, and for no logical reason, his wife, a stranger, confesses what happened to him! Vishwa decides that they must collude on misleading the cops, but they have to deal with a rough and supposedly intrepid cop (Bharath Reddy) and a trained assassin who was to —hold your breath though this is no spoiler—kill Vishwa!
For here, things go into a vertiginous spin with the cop finding them innocent, then guilty, then…. And so on to the unexpected end.
What spoils the film in Hindi (in which I watched it) is the ridiculous dialogue, the absurdities in showing a fake Mumbai and Lonavala when they could have dispensed with such ludicrous claims that were a part of ‘90s dubbed fare. If stories can be based in Shimla, Kolkata and Kerala (“Chef’), why cannot the original locations be retained in Hindi versions?
Worse, Vishwa’s staff behaves illogically, weirdly and inconsistently. Vishwa ands wife live in a mammoth mansion with immaculate huge lawns, and there is not a single domestic staff, gardener or watchman! There are inconsistencies even in the matter of the farmhouse. The angle of the secretary desiring Vishwa is half-heartedly explored.
Other than by Madhu Shalini as Sunitha, there is no truly good performance, which pulls down the fare further. Tony Luke is just okay, and Sneha Ullal as Vishwa’s wife and Jennifer Piccinato as Vishwa’s secretary are disasters, acting-wise. Ali Reza as the cad is just okay.
The film, despite its James Hadley Chase-like ending, falls short of even that.
Rating: ** (Just About)
Produced by: Sharrath Marar
Written & directed by: Shankar Marthand
Music: Anup Reubens
Starring: Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini, Ali Reza, Jeniffer Piccinato, Bharath Reddy, Shraddha Kakkad & others
