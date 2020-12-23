MUMBAI—Preetisheel Singh D’Souza is the pioneer of advanced make-up and prosthetic design in Hindi cinema, and has a unique ambition: to start classes in her subject for students. That is, she is planning to fabricate competition for herself!
Explains Singh, “I don’t see this as competition, but it is nice that people are getting interested in work that, trust me, is not easy at all!”
Akshay Kumar’s character of Bala in “Housefull 4,” Ayushmann Khurrana as the hero in “Bala,” Sunny Singh in “Ujda Chaman” and many more—Singh specializes in making up the faces of those we know to look like someone we do not! But with Singh, it is not just about faces but the entire body, the persona.
Look at Bhumi Pednekar’s appearance as a dark and simple social worker in “Bala” and contrast her va-va-voom looks in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and you know what Singh is up to in film after film. Remember also the plump body-suit of Maanvi Gagroo in “Ujda Chaman.”
The complete look design of every actor in “Housefull 4” in the period portions and of every artiste in “Chhichhore” both in their 1990s youth and current middle-aged versions, the Tamil hit “Bigil” featuring Vijay in a dual role, and a treasury of past excellence in films as diverse as “Bajirao Mastani,” “Shivaay,” “Padmaavat,” “102 Not Out,” “Mulk” and “PM Narendra Modi” shows that Singh is no ordinary achiever.
She has annexed the National award along with Clover Wootton for Best Make-Up Artiste for one of her earliest films, “Nanak Shah Fakir” in Punjabi. Exceptional innings in less than eight years sees Singh have no predecessor in Indian cinema.
Born to a Sikh family in Pathankot, Singh repeatedly calls her parents “brilliant” for their unconditional support and encouragement at all times. She exults, “After I completed my B. Tech. in Engineering (Electronics & Instrumentation) in 2004, I was hired by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), but I soon realized that I was not wired for such jobs. I was giving my 100 percent, but there was nothing standout that was really happening! I told my mom I wanted to quit, and she just said, ‘Do whatever makes you happy!’”
Her parents are film fanatics and that led to Singh being floored by the 1997 “Chachi 420.” “I was blown by Kamal Haasan’s look as a woman! I came to know that they had to call in foreign technicians for it. I also started digging online into what goes into such prosthetic make-up, initially only just for knowledge. And then I thought, ‘What if I myself do all this?’”
At that time, as luck would have it, TCS had posted her in the US, and Singh resigned, invested all her savings into an expensive six-month course at the Cinema Make-Up School in Los Angeles, and in 2010, arrived in Mumbai, putting up with her sister. She made strategic rounds of producers every day, with contacts derived from JustDial—the Indian search engine.
Predictably, the response was disheartening. Most filmmakers had no clue about her special skills and no requirements either because they did not understand how different she was from the average make-up artiste. But make-up veteran Anil Pemgirikar, who is 70-plus, saw her work, praised her and promised that he would put in a word for her wherever possible.
In 2012, came her first small assignment: of a swollen eye for Akshay Kumar in “Joker,” a film that went unnoticed by the audience. That portion was shot in Chandigarh, and then came the designing of the mutants in “Krrish 3,” under U.S.-based make-up whiz, Mike Stringer.
After finishing her work on the film, in which she helped on the mutants, the production person offered her peanuts as payment and Singh refused to accept the meager remuneration. The person was furious and demanded, “Who do you think you are? Miles Stringer?” Singh recalls, “I told her not to talk to me that way, I don’t owe her anything. But she went on shouting, so I went and told Mike. He got so furious he blasted the person, saying that without me, the mutants would not have been ready on time.”
Gradually, word-of-mouth spread and she got “Nanak Shah Fakir” and “Haider.” The former needed six months prep and she was given a bungalow where she set up a full lab. “I had to do aging for men, make someone’s face fat, show a leper, a chopped off part of a body and so on.”
After this, there was no stopping Singh, but she recalls ruefully, “IIFA gave me an award and then took away the category itself! In most awards, the focus is on the star-cast and glamour.”
Singh now works out of her state-of-the-art “Da Make-Up Lab,” and her art and science dictates the need to constantly study and research different prosthetic materials and their properties. An additional hiccup is that a lot of products still have to be imported. She has now begun to manufacture some of them on her own. “Constant study and relentless research into the latest developments and techniques that change and upgrade very fast is a must!” she smiles.
Silicon remains the base for her work, and she makes a 3-D replica of the head and other aspects from a 3-D photography technique. “Faces need softer grades of silicon, as they have to look natural during facial movements. Others may need hard grades.”
Recalling her teaching course, Singh says, “We were taught Anatomy, and racial differences in skin,” she says. “We have to keep in mind things like how working in the sun or drinking too much of alcohol can affect skin texture. Innovation is always the key, like my showing Mr. Bachchan without two teeth as he is 102, which enhanced the cuteness. A character like Mummy in “Chhichhore” needed a typical combing like a docile mamma’s boy.”
Singh soon began doing character design, in conjunction with the director and writer. For Ranveer Singh’s look as Khilji in “Padmaavat,” she decided the look of his hair, the size and shape of his beard, the “soorma” (a preparation of antimony with which Muslim men anoint their eyelids) in his eyes, the texture of his skin and so on.
“Body painting, tattoo, moustaches, prosthetics, wigs, character design, fake teeth—I am now doing everything now under one roof!” she says. “But reducing the size of a face or a body is not possible. For that, there is only one way out—CG (Computer Graphics)!” There are otherwise no limitations, and Singh plans to start now with animatronics, which can be done with silicon and remote-controlled robotics, like a snake moving.
Most actors, she says, are extremely cooperative and respect her work. “They have to sit in yoga position for two or three hours, not blink an eye, or sleep. There was this fidgety actress I had to warn that work could not be done if she did not keep still. She complained that she had to sit for hours. I reminded her that my team and I were standing! So there have been troublesome stars, but I firmly have to put them in place!”
How many assignments can she take up at a time, and how does she manage each one? “There is no blanket rule!” she replies. “Initially, I would offer a selection of the look to a director on Photoshop and act on what was chosen. I had two or three guys working with me. Today, I have a full team, and mostly, they execute what is finalized. Materials and machines are upgrading by the day, so I like to have more time in planning a look. And if there is going to be a 60-day shooting schedule for a character, I have to fabricate 60 sets of the prosthetic set, as none can be reused!”
Singh believes in work being its own reward. “Adding nuances that might not even be noticed, like veins or capillaries on faces, are what make the difference between the ordinary and the standout. Prosthesis is a bit like background music—it will be noticed only if it is extremely good—or very bad!”
So what is the best compliment she has ever received for her work? “My best experience has been with Sanjay Leela Bhansali!” she says. “He understands my work and gives me space. When I took my mom to meet him, he told her, ‘She does not need people like us. We need people like her!’”
South actor Vikram too travelled to Mumbai for a look test, and Singh has also worked with Surya. She is doing “Master” and “Cobra” down South, even as the Hindi film industry takes a pause.
Finally, did she have to unlearn anything while working here? “Yes,” she nods her head. “In the West, there is largely the Caucasian race, but our skin very different. They start wrinkling very soon, and their melanin, coloring, blood lines are all different. They freckle very easily, but we have clear skin. On the other hand, Afro-Americans do not age quickly. Those characteristics have to be kept in mind.”
