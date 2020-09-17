MUMBAI — A 90-minute family comedy and LGBT romance, “The Last Conception,” has released on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.
The Sikand family learns that their only hope of continuing their “ancient bloodline” is their skeptical gay daughter Savarna. This is because they have beeb thrown into chaos when her grandmother reveals an ancient family secret: that the Sikands are direct descendants of Gautam Buddha himself, and she is the last in line of the spiritual teacher followed by millions.
Savarna is now under pressure to produce an heir to the family’s royal bloodline, made more complicated by the fact that she is gay. The young girl is not sure that she believes the Buddha story or even believes the concept of Buddhism, but spiritual forces are at work to ensure the family’s fateful path.
The film is directed by Gabriela Ledesma with screenplay by Gabriel Constans, and stars Nazamin Nandi and Callie Schuttera. Marshall Manesh, Carie Kawa,Matt Richards, Lovlee Carroll, Roberta Hanlen, Veena Bidasha and others are in the cast.
It is available also on Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango Now, Microsoft/Xbox, Vudu and YouTube TV and on cable and satellite dish networks InDemand, Rogers (Canada), Dish Network for Sling TV, DirecTV and Vubiquity.
