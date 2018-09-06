MUMBAI— David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan will launch a film in 2019. David started out as a film editor in 1978 with the hit “Saajan Bina Suhagan.” After editing films as noted as Mahesh Bhatt’s “Saaransh” and “Naam” as well as “Souten” and “Insaaf,” he made his directorial debut with “Taaqatwar” (1989) and has directed a record 40-plus films in 30 years, from which 23 were super-hits, hits or successes – an unequaled record among prolific directors. David’s last flop was “Do Knot Disturb” in 2009!
Last year, he rebooted his 1997 super-hit “Judwaa” as “Judwaa 2” and got his first ever 100 crore-plus grossing film, featuring his son Varun Dhawan in the lead(s). This was Varun’s second film with his father, the first, “Main Tera Hero” (2014) also being a hit. Varun enjoys an unparalleled success record since his debut with the average “Student Of The Year” in 2012. Though technically, his 100 crore “Dilwale” (as second lead to Shah Rukh Khan) and “Dishoom” (2016) did not see apt return of investment, the former made 100 crore in India, and the latter is not looked upon as a flop. His lowest grosser, “October” (2018) is still claimed to have done breakeven to average business only on Varun’s name! The actor is already promoting “Sui Dhaaga – Made In India,” which stars Anushka Sharma and which is set for a Sept. 28 release.
Rohit Dhawan, also a director, made the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham success “Desi Boyz” in 2011 and “Dishoom.” He has been creatively involved in all of his father’s films since 2013.
The rumor is that the Dhawans will revive the “No. 1” series with this family production that will be a commercial action-comedy.
