MUMBAI—The new season of “The Family Man” is poised to have a bigger scale, spectacular action and a deadlier nemesis. Created by the maverick duo, Raj and DK, the new season will mark the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni, who joins the stellar cast of the show including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features an ensemble cast from Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.
Amidst heightened anticipation, many of the fans actually managed to decode the launch date of the new season from a clue hidden within the teaser. Putting an end to the speculation and giving joy to millions of fans who have been awaiting the final confirmation on the launch date, Amazon Prime Video today officially announced Feb. 12 as the launch date.
With a multi-layered narrative, the sequel of the action spy thriller marks the return of Srikant Tiwari, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee. This time Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional life, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni. Replete with twists and turns, the season will see Srikant embarking on a new mission, as “This Time, No One is Safe.”
Speaking on the return of the popular franchise, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, commented, ““The Family Man” had set a new benchmark in the spy thriller genre in India. Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its compelling storyline and phenomenal performances, the show became a part of our popular culture. The fact that the fans had successfully managed to decode the show’s launch date by reading ‘2021’ in reverse as ‘1202’ when we recently unveiled the teaser poster is a testament to the show’s unparalleled fandom! We are excited to present the brand new season to our customers. Watch out as ‘This Time, No One is Safe!’”
The maverick duo Raj and DK, creators of the immensely popular, much-loved series, added, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of “The Family Man.” The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story that is as compelling and engaging as the first season. The one question we were asked for the last 16 months was, ‘When is season 2 coming? Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season.”
Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
