MUMBAI — A message of peace and hope: 17 musicians from 9 countries have collaborated in a scintillatingly superb message of peace and hope, in a song that shows the everlasting power of Indian music when presented in a globally- appealing form with sound to match.
Maati Baani consists of Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik and award-winning composer and music producer Kartik Shah. Together both (they are husband and wife, hence the common ‘Kartik’) have collaborated so far with more than 200 musicians across the globe from 30 countries including Inner Mongolia, Israel, USA and many countries from Europe.
The pandemic feels like Nature telling humanity to live in harmony with nature and with each other. We are but mere witnesses to the sheer magnitude of something like the current times.
To depict this, Maati Baani has used instruments like taiko drums, orchestral gongs and also the ‘dhrupad’-styled vocals that depict the totality of how nature has grappled humanity in just one strike. The song features musicians from India, Italy, Israel, USA, Switzerland, UK, USA, Argentina, Spain and Russia.
Here, Kartik and Shah have re-imagined.”Karpur Gauram,” a chant found in Yajurveda, the ancient text that dates back to 1200 to 1000 B.C. Maati Baani had earlier composed this track for a popular TV serial “Devo Ke Dev Mahadev.”
After hearing the song once, I could not have enough and I needed to listen again and again a few times to savor with my musical taste-buds, so to speak, the sheer beauty and complete musical control of Kartik, who was just phenomenal as she navigated the complex notes in their musical treatment. And full marks to the foreigners for keeping wonderfull in sync—literally! The two state, “These are testing times for the entire humanity. Through “Karpur Gauram,” we wanted to offer positivity and hope, that this too shall pass.”
The amazing features of this video are: It has been made during the lockdown period and all the other collaborators are from lockdown countries as well. Most of the footage has been shot on phones and recorded in the homes of the artistes. The song took 20 days of working with different musicians across the globe and features rare musicians and artistes.
Maati Baani’s previous viral hits have been “Heal the World Cover,” folk songs like “Banjara” and other collaborations with artistes Ankita Joshi, Vidya Vox, Shankar Tucker and many others. The aim of the songs is always to offer hope, positivity and empowerment along with entertaining the listeners.
Maati Baani’s sound is a mix of India’s folklore and classical music with the blend of funk and blues. Kartik’s Hindustani roots and Shah’s nomadic vision has given the bands its distinct folk-pop sound. India has a rich musical heritage. From the great maestros of Indian classical to vernacular poetry, India has a lot to offer in terms of music. The band’s sound is rooted in the musical traditions of India in a way that audiences across the globe can relate to and enjoy.
Maati Baani has been substantial in discovering folk musicians from the interior villages of India and making them a part of their live set. They feature voices singing in Hindi, Gujarati, Sindhi and Rajasthani, making it a diverse linguistic experience. Since the core of their sound is rooted in Indian Classical and Folk and their music speaks to a global audience, it makes them one of the most popular fusion acts from India, with an enormous digital following.
They are among the first artistes to collaborate with musicians over the internet. Kartik’s and Shah’s innovative thinking and inclusive approach have made them speak and perform on global platforms like TED and INK.
Song Credits:
Music composed and produced by Kartik Shah
Lead vocals by Nirali Kartik
Vocals - Akshat Parikh
Bansuri - Madhav Haridas (Israel)
Indian Slide Guitar - Joel Eisenkramer (USA)
Guitar - Kartik Shah (India)
Bass - Govind Gawli (India)
Tabla and Padhant - Amit Mishra (India)
Nagada and Percussion - Tao Issaro (India)
Gran Casa, Cymbals, Snares - Franco Prosperi (Argentina)
Timpani, Marimba - Max Fellermann (Germany)
Violin - Anaar Desai Stephens (USA), Ismel Leal Pichs (Spain) and Ligal Soffer (Israel)
Viola - Jess Townsend (UK)
Cello - Jiro Yoshioka (Germany)
Double Bass - Adriano Piccioni (Italy)
Harp - Alisa Sadikova (Russia)
Mixed and Mastered by: Devang Rachh
The lyrics of the chant:
|| Karpura-Gauram Karuna-Avataaram
Samsaara-Saaram Bhujagendra-Haaram
Sadaa-Vasantam Hridayaravinde
Bhavam Bhavaani-Sahitam Namaami ||
The translation:
“Pure white like camphor, an incarnation of compassion,
The essence of worldly existence, whose garland is the king of serpents,
Always dwelling inside the lotus of the heart,
I bow to Shiva and Shakti together.”
