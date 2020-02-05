MUMBAI — Alaya F has already made an unforgettable mark with her debut film “Jawaani Jaaneman.” Critics and audiences alike have loved her performance in the movie, praising her for nailing her debut character.
Here are some of the things the fans have been commenting for the actress on her social media:
“You were one of the best parts of the movie Alaya! You didn’t disappoint at all”
“Alaya.f you are an amazing actress, pretty and you made the character alive with your charm Best wishes to you”
“You are looking gorgeous @alaya.f nice movie Jawaani Jaaneman”
“Watched the Movie today only !! You’re Fabulous @alaya.f Way to Go !!”
“Alaya.f great performance considering it was your debut. To carry out such a performance flawlessly is encouraging to see from newcomers. You came out with flying colors. Working alongside a senior actor like Saif is not always easy. Congratulations on your great performance and hopefully for more to come. Clearly, it was more than expected.”
“What a promising debut! You go girl.”
“Amazing performance. Please keep up the good work with genuine scripts. Hope to see you doing more amazing scripts. All the best♥”
And now, Alaya F has signed her second film with Pooja Entertainment, the process of which was underway before the release of “Jawaani Jaaneman.”
Jackky Bhagnani shares, “It was a delight to work with Alaya in our first project together. The team has always found promise in her artistry and believed she would do wonders. We are happy to have Alaya as a part of our next project as well. It is too soon to reveal details about the project, but the entire team is excited to have her be part of our family, once again.”
Alaya F, sharing her excitement says, “I enjoyed working with Pooja Entertainment. They’re wonderful people. It is my pleasure to do another movie with them. They are doing incredible work in the industry, and have been producing some great content.”
