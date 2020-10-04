MUMBAI – A new picture of actor Sanjay Dutt that went viral has fans worried about his health.
The image doing rounds on the Internet show Sanjay is looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans.
Seeing the picture, social media users wished the "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." star a speedy recovery.
"Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote.
"Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote.
Currently, Sanjay is not in the best of his health. On Aug. 11, he had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.
Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Sanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account in August.
