MUMBAI — Dharmendra, 85, has filmed a video of him doing water aerobics at this age. The evergreen superstar tweeted, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong.”
Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021
The actor completed 60 years in movies last year—his debut film, “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere,” released in Dec. 1960. Besides acting (his latest was a cameo in “Shimla Mirchi” in 2020 and in the lead in “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” in 2019), he has been producer, and also a lyricist for one song in “Yamla Pagla Deewana” (2011) and a poet and has played himself in “Guddi” in a full-fledged role. He also dabbled in politics as a BJP MP. He will now star in “Apne 2.”
This writer has also written a book on him, “Dharmendra: Not Just A He-Man” that was published by Rupa Publications and released on his birthday, Dec. 8, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.