MUMBAI—Success is the ultimate goal we keep chasing. We try to achieve what we dream of and to accomplish our goal, we all need a ‘mantra.’ Abhishek Bachchan too has a few ‘mantras’ that have helped him grow as an actor, a sports entrepreneur, and as a person. In his recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Bachchan told his fans, “The mantra is to Never Give Up.”
He asked, “What is the one thing in life you’d never give up on?” And one of his fans said, “To earn money, buy a house for my parents and give them a stress-free life.” Another fan shared, “My strength of thinking over the difficulties of my life.” Interestingly one of his fans mentioned “Loving Kids,” to which Junior Bachchan replied, “You can’t really give up on that, can you?”
Soon after he posted the story, his social media account started flooding with messages. Out of the responses that he received, Abhishek reposted a few on his Instagram story, reacting to them. The “Ludo” actor keeps indulging himself in such entertaining AMA sessions on Instagram to interact with fans. Remarkably, his AMAs are like short trips to the haven of positivity.
Ajay Devgn’s “The Big Bull,” Sujoy Ghosh’s “Bob Biswas” and Anurag Kashyap’s “Gulab Jamun” are Bachchan’s forthcoming films.
