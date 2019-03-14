MUMBAI—Superstar Aamir Khan turned 54, and the fans flooded social media with love and wishes for their favorite actor. Known as Mr. Perfectionist in the industry, Khan has, over the years, created an image to which many look up. From making films that address pertinent aspects of society to speaking his mind on raging issues even off-camera, Khan has always been the one with a calculative brain and has used his position to impart change in society.
As is customary, Khan celebrated the special day with the media and photographers. The actor cut the cake and addressed the media. Fans across the nation have been pouring in wishes for Aamir by posting the actor's pictures with them, which saw a strong social trend with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan.
Here are a few examples of how fans wished the superstar:
https://twitter.com/RimoDey8/status/1106092764733804544
https://twitter.com/Mursaleen_Ansar/status/1106092746702499841
https://twitter.com/BollySpy/status/1106092631354859520
https://twitter.com/Bellokingkhan/status/1106092396788572160
https://twitter.com/Anubhav09723398/status/1106092065803235328
On the occasion of his birthday, Khan also announced his next film, “Laal Singh Chadha,” an official adaptation of “Forrest Gump.” For a long while now, buzz was that Khan would be doing a web show on “Mahabharat” and also the biopic “Mogul” and both projects had been abandoned by him for diverse reasons. Reportedly, the Indian adaptation of “Forrest Gump” will have him play a Sardar.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. The official rights have been bought from Paramount.
When quizzed on being compared to Tom Hanks, Khan said, "I don't see much similarity, but all say we look similar. Maybe our eyes and energy level are similar.” He added that he had been trying to get the rights of “Forrest Gump” since eight years. The film will primarily be shot in North India. He said, “We are still on a recce for it, but it will be in India, Punjab, all the North side.”
For those who came in later, the Wikipedia describes “Forrest Gump” as “A 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. The film stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and, unwittingly, influences, several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.”
