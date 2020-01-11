Fans Trend ‘Hero of the Next Decade’ to Mark Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday

MUMBAI — Millennial superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday Jan. 10 and as the actor gracefully embraces a new year of his life, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he still makes women go weak on their knees.
With all the love flowing, his fans took onto Twitter and started trending #HeroOfTheNextDecade to mark his birthday. Earlier, #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan was trending and now this just proves that his fan love knows no bounds.
The superstar made a powerful debut with “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” 20 years ago, and went on to become a household name with his terrific craft and prolific work. He received humongous critical acclamation, fan love and commercial success. On Jan. 14, his debut film will mark 20 years, during which Hrithik has gone from strength to strength, and there are old-school fans who loyally maintain after the Big Five who started out earlier and Roshan, no one can really be called a superstar.
10 years earlier to that, in 1980, Roshan made his debut overall, in a small cameo as a kid in the blockbuster “Aasha” that released Mar. 4. In the same month came his father’s production “Aap Ke Deewane” where he was part of a song as well.
With the massive fandom that the actor possesses, we find love for him all over our feeds. Some of the tweets read: “A true hero is the one who doesn’t let his health take over his passion! You are an inspiration to the millions of souls! Happy Birthday Hrithik, #HeroOfTheNextDecade”, “Hrithik has proven time and again that he can portray any character with perfection.”
