MUMBAI — Fardeen Khan was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Mumbai last year. Bollywoodhungama.com had then reported that he looked fitter and leaner than during his last major public appearance in 2016. Chhabra had also revealed that Khan is looking for opportunities to start his second innings.
Last December, Khan, who has been away for over a decade, stated that he was “feeling 30” and the goal was “feeling 25!” The actor is now 47 and has gone through a comprehensive fitness program.
According to the latest report on the portal, the portal states that Khan has signed his comeback film—“Visfot” (Explosion) with director Sanjay Gupta, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Reportedly, Khan plays a taxi driver and an ex-drug dealer, while Deshmukh is a commercial airline pilot. Khan’s character accidentally kidnaps Deshmukh’s son. The film is said to be the remake of an Academy Award-nominated foreign language film.
It will be directed by Samit Kakkad and written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The film will go on floors early next year.
