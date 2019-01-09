MUMBAI—Farhan Akhtar had a very special birthday this year as the actor-filmmaker-writer-singer celebrated it with the team of “Gully Boy” at the trailer launch event of the film at Mumbai’s Hotel Novotel Jan. 9.
“Gully Boy” Ranveer Singh rapped the “Happy Birthday” song for Akhtar, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. Akhtar also took to Twitter saying, “Usually one gets excited when they receive something on their birthday. Not. This. Time. Today, it gives me much joy to share with you the trailer of #GullyBoy, directed by @zoieakhtar Hope you like it. Big hug all.”
On the work front, Akhtar ended 2017 with the success of “Fukrey Returns” and in 2018, with that of “Gold.” The actor will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” with Priyanka Chopra.
Alia Bhatt, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Zoya Akhtar were also present. Singh is playing the role of Naved Shaikh in the movie, which as per director Zoya Akhtar is absolutely fictional. The lead duo of the movie was engaged in spray painting while launching the trailer, all in the spirit of the movie, of course.
Incidentally Akhtar shares his birthday with aunt Farah Khan.
Watch the trailer for “Gully Boy” here:
