MUMBAI—Farhan Akhtar's first ever Hindi single “Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya,” which recently released, has been receiving a humungous response from the audience. The music video has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube.
Akhtar, who has time and again impressed the audience with his direction, filmmaking, acting and singing, is currently presenting his fans with back-to-back musical treats. After the successful SELF tour with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this is his latest triumph and Akhtar took to Instagram to announce the song’s feat.
A few months ago, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture from Iceland where the multi-talented star shot for his first single. Besides featuring in the music video, the actor has sung the song and has penned it himself. For this single, he has collaborated with Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song.
Akhtar, who also produces films for the Web, like the forthcoming “Mirzapur,” is currently prepping for his upcoming UK tour, and a sneak peek of the same was shared by him on social media recently.
Making his debut a decade ago as an actor as well as singer with “Rock On!!,” Akhtar has a number of hits to his credit, including “Rock On”, “Socha Hai”, “Tum Ho To” and “Pichle Saat” from that film, “Senorita” from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and the title track of “Dil Dhadakne Do.”
Earlier this year, Akhtar sang his first Telugu song, “I Don’t Know” for Mahesh Babu’s political thriller, “Bharat Ane Nenu.” He is now presenting and co-producing “Gully Boy” and is acting with Priyanka Chopra in “The Sky Is Pink.”
