MUMBAI—Farhan Akhtar is set to release his single “Why Couldn’t It Be Me” from his album “Echoes” Dec. 14. Akhtar describes it as “A powerful and emotive journey into the pain of grief and guilt.”
While the album is an electric musical mix and lyrically focused on love and relationships, the acoustic “Why Couldn’t It Be Me” brings an extra dimension to it. Akhtar shares the incident that inspired him to pen down this song.
“After the 2014 massacre in Peshawar in Pakistan, when the Taliban stormed into an army school and shot over 200 children, I read an article about a mother whose younger son hadn’t gone to school that day because he’d pretended to be sick, but his older sibling had gone and was killed in the massacre. When I read that story, I thought it must be such a strange dilemma for a young boy. ‘It could have been me in place of my brother,’ he might have thought. So, that thought got me writing from the perspective of that younger brother.”
Akhtar also said that all this was possible because he wanted to focus on his music career. He said, “Over the last two years, I was just working on films non-stop. Ao, I felt that I needed some time out for myself, to reconnect with other things, to look at where my life’s at. I wanted to channel what I was feeling, and put it out there, just to share it with people, and I found that process very cathartic.”
Earlier in September, Akhtar had released his first English single “Rear View Mirror” and also “Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya,” his first Hindi single. The actor will be next seen in “The Sky Is Pink” co-starring Priyanka Chopra.
