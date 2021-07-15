MUMBAI — Come July 16, and Farhan Akhtar plans to whip up a storm, or, “Toofaan,” on-screen. The writer-director-producer-singer-actor spoke to India-West about doing this saga of a wrestler, which I always thought was another biopic with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after their 2013 “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”
In a candid interview, Akhtar talked about the film and other things, like the forthcoming series on Salim-Javed that he is co-producing.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Is “Toofaan” a real story?
A: No, it is complete fiction.
Q: What drew you to the story?
A: For me, it was exciting to work with Rakeysh, with whom “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” was such an incredible experience, and since then, we were thinking of working together again. Sometimes he would be excited by something, sometimes I would be, but till “Toofaan,” there was never a time that excited both of us. I am just very glad that it happened.
Q: How important are the characters of Paresh Rawal and of course your leading lady, Mrunal Thakur?
A: Every character is important. Paresh-ji is my coach in the film. You can understand when I say that the relationship between a coach and his student almost ends up like a father-son bond.
Mrunal is THE reason for Ajjubhai, my character, wanting to make a better life. She is the one who at the opportune moment, helps him understand his untapped potential, like so many people experience in real life.
Q: This is your second film with Rakeysh-ji and your first, I think, with Paresh Rawal. Can you tell me something about your experiences with both?
A: Well, what can I say about Rakeysh-ji? Honestly, I absolutely loved working with him, because by now our relationship has gone beyond actor-director or collaborators on a film.
Q: How different was it training for “Bhaag…” vis-à-vis this film, because there it was a real character and you really outdid yourself as you had told me then?
A: The demands of the two sports are completely different, so that itself lends to the difference in the training and the dedication involved. For me, this was way tougher because boxing is a way more demanding sport than running, so maybe I had to work almost twice as hard as before.
As for the earlier film, the one good thing about Milkha-ji and his spirit that entered my body then was that I understood through him the importance of working hard, so I used that even on this film. We trained for about eight months before the film started, purely about the sport. And then we took about 10 to 12 months to shoot the film, because there were different looks and we had to take breaks for that during the filming.
Q: The music of “Bhaag…” was outstanding. But here, along with that film’s composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, there are two more names. Of course, musically we are in a different era, but how do you reconcile to this and what do you expect from the music?
A: The music represents the film beautifully and I am very, very happy with the album. The thing about boxing is that many boxers, including those I met in India, a lot of them have hip-hop as inherently a part of their life, including when they train! I do give credit to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because they did understand that if we wanted hip-hop, they should go straight to the people who actually do it, and get them to write and do these songs because they know this genre inside out. There is a certain slang and a certain way with words that they know best, so we worked with those people on these songs.
Q: As a musician yourself, can you tell us that inherent link you speak of between boxing and hip-hop?
A: As far as I can understand, because there are some documentaries made on this that I did watch, there are boxers and more often than not come from the same background, which is that of poverty and the feeling that the system does not work in your favor. There is a lot of pent-up angst and anger, so some of them bring it out through the fist, and some of them through rhyme. This is their expression—that they are both fighting in some way to get a better life.
Q: Salman Khan, you and your sister Zoya are co-producing a series on your father Salim-Javed. Could you tell us something about it?
A: This is basically something that’s been on our minds collectively for a while. I have met so many people even today, who are young writers, like for example the young boy who wrote “Mirzapur” for us—they were born decades after Salim-Javed’s era, after their split, after they stopped writing together. For them to have the influence of Salim-Javed in their writing—where does that come from?
So how have Salim-Javed transcended time and popular culture in this way? So we want to explore what made Salim-Javed THE Salim-Javed. They were together for about 10 or 12 years, did about 20 films together, and that partnership was so phenomenal that we have to try and understand what they meant to the film industry then, and what they mean to the film industry now.
