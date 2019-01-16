MUMBAI — Actor Farhan Akhtar has joined hands with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for the upcoming film, “Toofan” and will be seen playing a boxer in the film.
Mehra and Akhtar last collaborated on “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.
A “thrilled” Farhan on Jan. 16 tweeted that the upcoming film will be based on a boxer.
“Thrilled to share that six years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and I are reuniting to create ‘Toofan,’ a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love.”
Other details of the films are still under wraps.
The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.