MUMBAI — Farhan Akhtar’s unbelievable look with his physique as a boxer, has again set new benchmarks for “Toofaan.” In real life as well, Akhtar is known to maintain great discipline and regime with his fitness. He has never explored the non-fitness route, but with “Toofaan,” he is setting a new high.
To portray the part of a competitive sportsperson, Akhtar has undergone major body transformation and has trained in professional boxing. He first had to lose weight and build a physique to look the part. After that, he had to undo all of that for a portion in the film that required him to put on 15 kilos in six weeks. His body transition from fit to heavy was a massive challenge for his team and him to overcome.
About his journey, he says, “For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Irrespective of my craft, I choose to live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. I’ve always refrained from indulging in things that could have adverse effects on my body. It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary—with monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs and starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos!”
It is certainly no child’s play to fluctuate between different body weights and transformations, but Akhtar has left no stone unturned when it comes to his commitment for a character.
Previously, he had essayed the role of Milkha Singh in “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (2013). This time, the film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. “Toofaan” also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.
With all the insights from his trainers into his training sessions, Akhtar has been keeping his fans by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.