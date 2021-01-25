MUMBAI—Surviving 2020, the year of the pandemic, would not have been easy without the COVID warriors who risked their lives to save others. To applaud and acknowledge the bravery of these unsung heroes, celebrity fashion photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar formed a partnership with Mi India.They dedicated a photographic ode to the people who deserved to be celebrated for their bravery.
Shot on the upcoming smartphone Mi 10i at 108 MP, the pictures belonged to the heroes from various fields such as community workers, hospital personnel, doctors and nurses who kept going on.
The remarkable personalities included Manish Mundra (filmmaker), Mahita Nagraj (marketing consultant), Muffazal Lakdawala (surgeon), Milind Chandwani (social worker), Ruchika Bhargava (physiotherapist), R.S.Wungkanngam (working professional), Vir Das (comedian), Kunal Sharma (advocate), Imtiyaz Ansari (ambulance driver), Vikram Bhagat (working professional), Uma Rajeshwari (event manager), Syed Ghafoor (sanitizer field assistant), Kailash Mahida (ward supervisor), and Nivedita (marketing professional).
Talking about his experience, Kasbekar shares that many years ago portraiture drew him towards photography. This assignment, though different from his normally glitzy visual world, helped him create real images of genuine honesty. He says, “I became interested in photography because of portraits. The images are a small ode to their heroism, their never-ending will to help others wherever there is a need. Working with them was very different from working with celebrities. I hope I get to work on such projects that help me shed light on the stories of these remarkable unsung heroes and their genuine honesty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.